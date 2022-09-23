Huge catch of cannabis in Caraș-Severin

The police discovered an entire plantation with dozens of cannabis plants in Caras Severin that were to be sold in cities in the west of the country. Two people have already been arrested.

“During the year 2022, the defendants established and maintained a cannabis culture, on a plot of land located on the outskirts of a commune in Caraş-Severin county, in an isolated and hard-to-reach location, surrounded by forest. In order to carry out the criminal activity, the defendants procured cannabis seeds from Spain, set up drip irrigation installations and used different fertilizers for the rapid development of cannabis plants”, informed the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) ) Caraş-Severin.

The cannabis crop consisted of 97 plants in different stages of vegetation, with heights between one and two meters, in a total amount of over 150 kilograms of raw green mass.

More than 50 kilograms of cannabis buds, dry green mass and approximately 5 grams of cocaine, a bag vacuum machine, a power generator, a hot air blower, an installation with irrigation systems, a water pump were seized, as well as sprayed plants, a grinder, three precision scales and several mobile phones.

For the processing and portioning of the cannabis intended for distribution, the two used a shelter located near the plantation. The drugs obtained in this way were sold to consumers in Caraş-Severin, Timiş and Gorj counties.