Iasi County Council leader, Liberal Costel Alexe placed under judicial control in a corruption file

The president of Iasi County Council, Liberal Costel Alexe has announced that he had been placed under judicial control by the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) for the charge of a bribe of 22 tons of sheet metal during the time he was Environment minister. He is a defendant in this case. He also announced he had suspended himself from the position of county council leader, yet mentioned he will not give up this seat.

DNA announced the start of criminal prosecution against Costel Alexe under the church of bribe taking and instigation for embezzlement. Prosecutors have placed him under judicial control for 60 days, till June 25.

The same measure has been taken against Bogdan Grecu, the former general manager of Liberty steel works from Galati, who is charged with bribery ad embezzlement.

Alexe and Grecu are also banned to leave the country, to talk, directly or indirectly, to certain people mentioned in the anti-corruption prosecutors’ ordinance.

DNA accuses Costel Alexe, former minister of Environment in the Orban Cabinet, currently leader of Iasi County Council, that he would have received a bribe of 22 tons of sheet metal products from the steel works Liberty in Galati, in exchange for allotting the certificate of greenhouse gas emissions to the steel mill, free of any charge.

In retort, Costel Alexe claims he is innocent and that he will prove that in court, but, “as an honourable action”, he is suspending himself from the position of Iasi County Council leader.

PM Citu on Alexe, Chirica’s suspensions: Correct, but a bit belated

Along with Costel Alexe, another mayor endorsed by PNL, the mayor of Iasi, Mihai Chirica has suspended himself from the helm of the PNL city organization of Iasi. Chirica has just been indicted in a DIICOT file for fraud.

“The suspensions are correct decision, although a bit belated,” PM Cit commented today.

However, the Liberal leadership is in no hurry to suspend the two local leaders from the party. Although President Iohannis himself has urged the PNL leadership to take political actions against these two leaders with legal problems, but the PNL chair Ludovic Orban has taken no measure against them so far.