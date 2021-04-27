Iasi mayor Mihai Chirica indicted in a DIICOT file
Four people, the owner of local newspaper “Buna Ziua Iasi”,Claudiu Asimionesei, the former chief architect of the Iasi City Hall, Alexandru Mustiaţă, a notary and a public servant have been detained by the organized crime prosecutors following searches conducted at the Iasi City Hall’s offices on Monday.
Other seven people, including the deputy mayor Gabriel Harabagiu, the current city manager of Iasi, are placed under judicial control.
According to DIICOT, in 2016, several people set up a organized criminal group in the view of illegally obtaining a plot of land from Iasi City Hall’s patrimony, where they built a block of flats. The estimated prejudice mounts to RON 2 million.
The judiciary sources disclosed it is a plot of land downtown Iasi, which would have been given in by the local administration to Asimionesei family with the obligation of building a guest house and an office building there. Asimionesei family, which owns the “Bună Ziua Iaşi” newspaper, would have built a block of flats on that plot of land instead.
USR-PLUS organization in Iasi asks PNL to withdraw Chirica’s political endorsement