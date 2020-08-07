IntMin to criminal gangs: “We are watching you”
The public opinion and mass media have though reported lately about the complicity between the criminal gangs and the some policemen in wrongdoings.
Liberal MP Adrian Saftoiu recounted on Thursday about the case of a young undercover policewoman planted in a human trafficking ring who had managed to gather evidence against the human traffickers but had to give up after she had received threatening messages against her family.
“Precisely on the day that she was to reveal the heads of the human trafficking ring, she was at her home and heard the alarm of her car. She looked on the window and saw a funeral wreath on her car. She also got a message in her mailbox: “<Give up now if you don’t want us to take care of your child>,” Saftoiu recounted, adding that few knew that she was undercover and where she lives and that means that her own colleagues from the police had threatened her.