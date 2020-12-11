Intubated Covid patient dies in Bucharest hospital after being removed from life support ….by mistake. Criminal record against stretcher

A 65-year-old woman, infected with the novel coronavirus and intubated at Victor Babes Hospital’s intensive care unit has died on Thursday after being removed from the ventilator by a stretcher…apparently by mistake. The patient had been hospitalized there for two weeks.

Investigators have opened a criminal file against a stretcher who is considered suspect. Their first hint in this case is the negligence, but don’t rule out other versions either.

The main suspicion of the investigators is that the stretcher would have committed the deed by mistake by not observing the procedures in this case. He had been sent into the intensive care ward to take the body of another woman who died of Covid-19, but he would have removed the wrong woman who was alive from the ventilator.

The investigation will be taken over by the Bucharest Prosecutor’s Office, as it is a complicates case. An internal inquiry is also under way at the hospital.

The representatives of the “Victor Babes” hospital labeled the tragedy as an “unfortunate incident”.