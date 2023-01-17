Italian woman from Rome jumped from the floor, fell on top of a Romanian woman

An 82-year-old pensioner from Rome wanted to commit suicide by jumping from the third floor of the building where she lived. Unfortunately, it landed on a 42-year-old Romanian woman, according to Il Messaggero.

The incident took place on Monday around 12:00 in the Balduina district of Rome.

According to witnesses interviewed by the police, Rita C., an 82-year-old woman, had been suffering from depression for years, which was later confirmed by the pensioner’s son.

Unfortunately, Rita C. landed on Paula Nausica Cucu, a 42-year-old Romanian who was walking on the sidewalk to work when the Italian decided to take her own life.

Both women survived but are hospitalized in serious condition. The rescuers believe that the Italian survived because the Romanian mitigated the fall.