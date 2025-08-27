Judges’ Protests Spread Across Courts, One Court Opts Out

After the 15 courts of appeal in Romania announced on Tuesday that they would suspend their activity, on Wednesday judges from several tribunals and courts across the country also declared that they are joining the protest sparked by the Bolojan Government’s draft law to reduce special pensions. The Minister of Justice, Radu Marinescu, stated that the changes regarding judges’ pensions are a key objective of the ruling coalition and that further discussions will take place among the parties forming the Government.

General assemblies convened by the sections of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) in courts and prosecutor’s offices have a deadline of today to meet “in order to express a point of view regarding the draft law on modifying service pensions and the necessary measures to protect the status of judges and the independence of the judiciary.”

A day ago, most of the country’s appeal courts announced that they were launching protests and would suspend activity until the project regarding special pensions for magistrates was withdrawn.

On Wednesday, judges’ protests spread to tribunals and courts. The tribunals in Brăila, Bacău, Botoșani, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Hunedoara, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava, and Vaslui announced that they will suspend their activity, with only urgent cases being handled.

“We inform the public that we regret having to resort to this form of protest; however, it is in society’s interest that the status of judges remains strong, respected, and independent. Judicial independence cannot be subject to political negotiation, and a disregarded professional body will no longer provide society with the guarantees of independence so necessary,” officials of the Vaslui Tribunal stated.

All courts are calling on the government to withdraw the draft law reforming service pensions. Although suspending their activity, judges at the Iași Tribunal emphasized that the form of protest does not constitute a strike.

“Judges will continue to perform administrative duties, ruling and reasoning on cases, carrying out verification and regularization procedures, individual study, ongoing professional training, and other legal and regulatory responsibilities (except for judging cases, outside those mentioned in Article 3). This decision is organizational, does not affect judges’ right to work, and does not constitute a strike or suspension of judicial activity,” representatives of the Iași Tribunal said.

The only court where judges decided not to suspend activity is the Neamț Tribunal. The General Assembly of judges at this court, held on Tuesday, unanimously requested the withdrawal of the government’s draft law on service pensions. However, by majority vote, the judges decided that “there is no need to organize a form of protest”, such as handling only urgent cases.

The judges of the Neamț Tribunal announce that “depending on the legislative solution to be adopted” a new General Assembly will be convened to decide whether it is necessary to adopt some forms of protest.

The CSM announced that it will centralize the decisions of the general assemblies of all courts and prosecutors’ offices in the country, and will communicate a point of view.

During the suspension of activity, magistrates will only try cases considered urgent, both in criminal and civil matters, according to the decisions of the general assemblies of the courts that announced the start of the protests.

In criminal matters, the following will be tried: preventive measures, medical safety measures and requests for the issuance of surveillance warrants. In civil matters, measures to protect minors (approval of adoption or emergency placement, for example), precautionary measures, presidential ordinances in situations of risk regarding the integrity of minors, granting/establishing medical treatments, international child abductions, protection orders, suspension of administrative acts and suspension of strikes will be resolved. Some courts, such as the Bacău Court of Appeal, have announced that they will also judge appeals to enforcement, in administrative litigation. Justice Minister Says Coalition Will Hold Further Talks on Special Pensions Bill In the most recent coalition meeting on Tuesday evening, the issue of judges’ pensions was not discussed at all, according to political sources who spoke with HotNews. On Monday, the coalition decided that the changes would be applied as outlined in the draft law released for public debate, but with one amendment: transitional measures over 10 years, starting in 2036. Digi24, citing political sources, reports that it was decided judges’ pensions will be capped at 75% of their last net income, and the transition period to the retirement age of 65 will be 15 years. Justice Minister Radu Marinescu said on Wednesday in an interview with Digi24 that coalition leaders will discuss the project again today to reach a final decision: “I would like to remind you that the President of Romania also acted as a moderator, so to speak, in accordance with his constitutional role, for such an initiative. The Prime Minister has met with representatives of the judiciary, so there has been dialogue. I cannot confirm or deny the figures, I can only say that yesterday a meeting of coalition leaders took place, which I did not attend. The President of Romania was also present. Further discussions among coalition leaders are scheduled for today, and this project regarding the retirement age and judges’ service pensions will likely be finalized,” Marinescu stated.