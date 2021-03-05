JusMin on August 10 ruling: The minister cannot intervene, let’s wait for the reasoning

After President Klaus Iohannis had asked him to take a public stance as soon as possible on the recently dismissed August 10 file, Justice Minister Stelian Ion said in a press conference on Friday that a minister cannot intervene in ongoing files, urging citizens to be patient and wait for the Bucharest Tribunal’s reasoning in this case.

“It is very important for us to wait for the reasoning in this file, as (..) it will provide more answers (…) It was an unfortunate event, which stirred a lot of emotions and it still does after all these years. People wait for answers and they must come from those entitled to give these answers”, Justice minister stated, adding that it is not him to throw light on this case today.

He said though that this file is not entirely closed. “A part of this investigation was disjoint to the Military Prosecutor’s Office. The inquiry will have to continue especially on the gendarmes’ actions. There is also another case probing into other civil persons who held public offices. There is no final ruling yet in this regard”, minister Ion mentioned.

“The ordinance of dismissal is still object to a file in court. So, practically anything is possible”, the minister added.

At the same time, the Justice minister considers as “premature” to bring the case to ECHR.

“There are remedies now and it is premature to talk about ECHR for now. I want the case to be solved here in Romania, not at ECHR. For we have been sentenced by ECHR too many times,” Stelian Ion argued.

Asked if he thinks that President Iohannis can be considered responsible for the dismissal of the August 10 rally file, minister Ion said: “Under no circumstances I can consider that”.