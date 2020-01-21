Justice minister’s proposals for the helm of the prosecutor’s offices

Justice minister Cătălin Predoiu has announced today the proposals for the main prosecutor’s offices, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) and he Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Therefore, the JusMin proposals are: Gabriela Scutea for the Prosecutor’s Office, Crin Bologa for DNA, Giorgiana Hosu for DIICOT.

The proposals will be forwarded to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) to get the advisory opinion and after that to the President who has the final call.

Gabriela Scutea – Prosecutor General



„Gabriela Scutea had the most solid performance and the most sold and resolute file. She is a prosecutor who has nothing to hide. It has been the best project among those presented”, said Justice minister Predoiu, adding that Scutea has presented the best management plan and that she knows CVM very well.

Gabriela Scutea was deputy prosecutor general during Laura Codruta Kovesi’s mandate (2006-2013). She also was High Representative of the Justice Ministry to the European Commission (2013-2016) and state secretary at the Justice Ministry during 2016-2017.

Elena- Giorgiana Hosu – DIICOT

Justice minister said that Giorgiana Hosu is mastering the “dimensions of the cross border investigations” the best.

Giorgiana Hosu is currently deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT and has a 20 years experience. She had previously led for five year the Service for combating the financial macro-crimes of DIICOT. She instrumented such cases as Omar Hayssam and Sorin Beraru and she is currently handling the Caracal case.

Crin-Nicu Bologa – DNA



Minister Predoiu argued that Crin Bologa knows DNA very well and that he presented “a complete management plan, with applied solutions”. According to the minister, Bologa “brings in the guarantee that the anti-corruption fight will go on strongly”.

Crin Bologawas deputy chief prosecutor at the Salaj Prosecutor’s Office and led DNA Cluj during 2005 and 2008. He has been prosecutor since 1996.