Justice Ministry proposes Tudorel Toader’s revocation as member of the Venice Commission

Justice Ministry has proposed the Government to dismiss Tudorel Toader from the position of member of Venice Commission, in the light of the ECHR ruling in Laura Codruta Kovesi‘s case in order to prove “on the Government’s commitment to the independence of prosecutors and respect for the rule of law”.

Former DNA chief prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, has been dismissed upon the proposal of Tudor Toader, who was Justice Minister at that time. Toader is currently rector of “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University in Iasi.

“Following consultations with Romania’s Prime Minister, and after the implications of the ECHR ruling in the case Kovesi versus Romania (petition 3594/19) regarding the credibility of the Romanian Government’s commitment towards the independence of prosecutors and respect for the rule of law, the Ministry of Justice will submit to the PM the proposal to release Tudorel Toader from the position of member in the Venice Commission.

We note that Tudorel Toader’s mandate within the Venice Commission was extended in 2018, when he was minister of Justice”, says a press release by the Ministry of Justice.