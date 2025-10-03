Klaus Iohannis Forced to Return Sibiu House After 17 Years

Former President Klaus Iohannis has been forcibly evicted by the Romanian tax authorities, being required to hand over the keys to a house in central Sibiu that he occupied illegally from 1999 to 2015, National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) announced today.

“ANAF was placed in the position of taking over the property by changing the lock on the entrance door,” the agency said.

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) confirms that, in accordance with the law, it has taken over a half-share (1/2) of the property located at 29 Nicolae Bălcescu Street, Sibiu. The takeover follows a vacant inheritance acquired by the Romanian state, through which it gained co-ownership rights,” the agency stated, referring to reports in the press yesterday regarding this case. Specifically, the property was owned until 2015 by the former President of Romania.

ANAF further clarified: “Following correspondence with the former owners and in accordance with the legal powers granted to the agency for asset management, the institution proceeded to enter the property in its capacity as co-owner on behalf of the Romanian state.” The agency emphasized that the former owners had agreed to AJFP Sibiu’s access to the premises, but did not participate in the process, which left ANAF no choice but to take over the property by changing the entrance lock.

“ANAF has the obligation to administer and manage assets that enter the state’s patrimony, in strict compliance with legal provisions. In this case, the institution acted transparently and followed proper procedures, ensuring the exercise of the Romanian state’s rights as owner,” said Adrian Nica, President of ANAF.

In August, ANAF informed Profit.ro that it had notified the former president that he must pay 4.7 million lei, representing rent collected between 1999 and 2015, adjusted for inflation and with legally applicable interest.

ANAF executed the forced eviction of the former head of state’s Sibiu house just weeks after the Iohannis couple was notified by the National Agency for Fiscal Administration to vacate the property and pay one million euros. Sources cited by FANATIK reported that on Wednesday, ANAF inspectors requested that the former president hand over the keys to the property on Nicolae Bălcescu Street.

According to Antena 3 CNN, Carmen and Klaus Iohannis signed the handover protocol.

The fiscal authorities considered that the former president was refusing to hand over the house, after he ignored notifications requesting him to surrender the keys. Consequently, inspectors went to the house in central Sibiu, forced the door, changed the lock, and are set to place a seal.

- Advertisement -

Klaus Iohannis Summoned for a Multi-Million Debt

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration notified Klaus Iohannis in August that he must pay 4.7 million lei, representing rent collected, plus penalties and interest, for the Sibiu property he permanently lost.

The former presidential couple owned a property at 29 Nicolae Bălcescu Street in Sibiu between 1999 and 2016, receiving over €320,000 in rent paid by Raiffeisen Bank for the ground floor, according to Riseproject.ro.

With this money, the investigative outlet reported in a 2015 article, Iohannis purchased three other houses, generating additional rental income.

In November 2015, the Brașov Court of Appeal ruled that the Iohannis couple had occupied the property illegally. Consequently, in April 2016, the family’s property title was removed from the land registry.

ANAF has now sent a legal payment notice totaling 4.7 million lei, including penalties and interest.

In September 2024, the Iohannis family lost a second property in Sibiu, at 35 Gheorghe Magheru Street. This was one of the disputes that prevented the Romanian state from reclaiming the Nicolae Bălcescu Street property despite the November 2015 court decision.

The dispute ruled on by the High Court in September last year was initiated by Rodica Baștea, a friend from Miami of the Iohannis family, who requested the annulment of a 2008 certificate declaring the Romanian state the legal heir of the property at 35 Gheorghe Magheru Street.

Between 1999 and 2008, the property at 35 Gheorghe Magheru Street belonged to Ioan Baștea, the husband of the woman, who has since passed away, Georgeta Lăzurcă, the president’s mother-in-law, and Carmen Iohannis, his wife.