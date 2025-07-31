In Romania, when it comes to VAT fraud, there is involvement from the Italian mafia, but our country is also fertile ground for the Chinese mafia. This is the statement made by the European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Codruța Kovesi, in an interview with Libertatea.

The head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) also said that the Italian mafia has been behind several fraud schemes involving EU funds, including those from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Laura Codruța Kovesi: “I could say that Romania is not protected”

Laura Codruța Kovesi, the European Chief Prosecutor, stated in an interview with Libertatea that Romania is not excluded from the risks posed by the use of artificial intelligence and that, when it comes to VAT fraud, the country is not protected.

“We’re seeing a lot of cryptocurrency trading, for example, and investments in this area often conceal money laundering. Cooperation with the National Office for the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering in Romania is good. So far, we haven’t had any issues. There have been cases where they reported suspicious transactions to us. The real problem is VAT fraud — how it can be better detected, and if it is detected, why it is not being reported,” said Kovesi.

Asked why the damages from such fraud have become so massive, Kovesi explained that until now, “no one had any real idea of the scale of the phenomenon. Everyone thought VAT fraud was under control, that progress was being made, but no one realized how serious the situation really is.” She added that this type of fraud is currently more profitable than human or drug trafficking.

Kovesi believes that if tackling VAT fraud were treated as a priority and investigations began, these criminal groups would feel threatened and would likely move their operations to Bulgaria, continuing their illegal activities from there in other EU member states.

Asked why Romania has become fertile ground for the Italian mafia, and whether permissive laws might be a reason, Kovesi responded that organized crime groups and mafias are no longer national — they are complex networks made up of people of various nationalities, both from within and outside the European Union.

In Romania, VAT fraud is reported at very low levels.

“Out of nearly 400 cases investigated in Romania last year, only 12 involved VAT fraud,” said Kovesi, adding that most of those cases were launched based on information from other EU member states, not from Romanian authorities such as ANAF.

It is worth noting that Romania has a VAT collection gap of 30.6% — the highest in the European Union.