Laura Vicol & Vladimir Ciorbă Avoid Pretrial Detention in Nordis Case
Businessman Vladimir Ciorbă and his wife, Laura Vicol, have been released from pretrial detention in the Nordis case, according to a decision taken on Friday by the Supreme Court, which accepted their appeals. The magistrates decided that Vladimir Ciorbă will be placed under judicial control, while the former PSD deputy will be investigated at liberty.
The decision of the High Court of Cassation and Justice is final.
The Supreme Court overturned the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, which had ordered the preventive arrest of the Vicol-Ciorbă couple, as well as the three Poștoacă brothers, and ordered their immediate release.
In total, 11 people are being investigated in the Nordis case, along with Vicol and Ciorbă. Thus, no restrictive measures were taken in the case of Laura Vicol, while the Nordis owner will be placed under judicial control for 60 days. Gheorge Poștoacă, Nicolae Poștoacă and Florin Poștoacă were also placed under judicial control for 60 days.
Vladimir Ciorbă and the Poștoacă brothers have several prohibitions imposed by the court: not to exceed the territorial limits of Romania, except with the prior approval of the judicial body; to permanently wear an electronic surveillance device and to periodically communicate relevant information about their means of existence.
