Liviu Dragnea remains behind bars, court dismisses his request for release on parole

The District 5 Court has denied former PSD leader Liviu Dragnea’s request to be released from prison on parole. So, Dragnea remains behind bars. He will be able to submit another request to be released from jail on June 27.

The former Social Democrat leader had received a favorable note for release from the Rahova Penitentiary Committee six days ago.

On Tuesday, Liviu Dragnea has been heard through video call. He told judges that he had stayed in prison enough and that he had been rehabilitated.

“I think I’ve stayed in penitentiary enough. I kindly ask you to accept my motion. I have been rehabilitated and I think I can do well if I am released”, Dragnea told judges.

Dragnea’s lawyer argued that he is meeting the conditions required by the law to be released on parole and that he had paid the prejudice in the file. His defender also said that a private company is also willing to hire Dragnea after the release. The lawyer added that Dragnea also has a dwelling, so “he won’t be a burden for the society” and that “he can be easily integrated”.

In retort, the anti-corruption prosecutor has asked that Dragnea should stay six more months in prison, arguing that the former PSD leader is still not accepting the fact he had violated the law and that he is still claiming he had been politically convicted.