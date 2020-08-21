Liviu Dragnea remains in prison, final ruling

Former PSD chairman Liviu Dragnea, sentenced to 3 years and a half in prison in May 2019, remains behind bars, the Bucharest Court of Appeal has ruled on Friday in a final ruling.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal has judged the appeal filed by LIviu Dragnea against the prison sentence. In the appeal, the former Social Democrat leader claimed he is imprisoned illegally, as he is innocent.

During the hearing, Dragnea said he is innocent and claimed that, if he is kept in prison, ‘through the brutal violation of human rights’, that means that the judiciary in Romania ‘is not resilient to political pressures’.

Dragnea’s lawyers argue that he is illegally imprisoned, as the three-judge panel from the High Court of Cassation and Justice, which sentenced him to 3 years in jail, was not specialized in judging corruption deeds. The defenders invoke a Constitutional Court’s ruling from October 2019 in this respect.

Liviu Dragnea was sentenced to 3 years and a half in prison on May 27, 2019 for instigation to abuse of office in the Teleorman fictitious hiring file.