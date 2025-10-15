A major security breach has been reported in a prison in Romania. An inmate took control of the computer system at the Târgu Jiu Penitentiary and modified sensitive data, the National Union of Prison Police Officers alleges. Specifically, he allegedly modified data regarding punishments, prisoners’ rights, and intimate visits. The incident was discovered by chance by a policewoman, the unionists say. The National Penitentiary Administration has opened an internal investigation and claims that this is an isolated case and that this has not happened in other penitentiaries.

An inmate at the Târgu Jiu municipal prison, with the help of a fellow prisoner, managed to breach the internal computer network of the penitentiary. Through this, the two gained access to classified data that, under normal circumstances, should only be accessible to police officers. The man, incarcerated for cybercrimes, reportedly used an information kiosk and logged in using the account of a police officer who had not updated their password for a long time. He accessed the application interface, granted himself days off, and even transferred money from other inmates’ accounts.

One of the two shared the incident with cellmates, who in turn reported it to security agents. The agents informed their superiors, who immediately took measures to stop the activity. An investigation is currently underway at Târgu Jiu prison to determine exactly how the two inmates managed to access the internal computer network.

The National Administration of Penitentiaries stated that this was an isolated incident: “Following the report of a possible IT incident within a subordinate unit, the necessary legal measures were immediately implemented to isolate and remediate the situation, with prompt notification of the competent authorities. In parallel, checks are being carried out through specialized structures to determine the causes of the event, as well as all persons involved. Until now, no similar events have been recorded at the level of the penitentiary system nationwide.”

Florin Schiopu, president of the Târgu Jiu Penitentiary System Trade Union Federation, said: “He accessed the system and created various benefits for 15 other inmates that I know of. He started intervening using the kiosk and keyboard at hand to create roles that allowed him to enter the inmates’ application. He had access to absolutely all sections of the application. There are inmates who made purchases of up to 10,000 lei in a month; these transactions were deleted by him, returning the money to the system. This happened four times in a month because once the app no longer recognized the purchase activity, the funds were re-entered into the system.”