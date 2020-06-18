Military personnel, allegedly involved in luxury goods heist at the Otopeni Airport

Tens of searches are taking place in Bucharest and Ilfov and Prahova counties in a file where several people are accused of having stolen luxury products, jewelry, cosmetics and fine drinks from containers loaded on board of planes at Otopeni Airport.

The file is managed by the Military Prosecutor’s Office as the ring would also include employees of Defence Ministry and of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

The National Airports Company Bucharest and a catering company working there have confirmed in a press release that some of their employees are in the Police’s custody. They separate themselves from the actions of these employees.

The Bucharest Police have conducted 28 searches in Bucharest, Ilfov and Prahova this morning in a file investigating robbery, abetting and embezzlement crimes. 59 people have been taken for hearings.

“Since the end of 2019 up to present, several people would have stolen luxury products- watches, jewels, leather goods, cosmetics and drinks from the containers that were loaded on board of the planes“, reads a press release issued by the Bucharest Police.

The prejudice is estimated to around EUR 800,000.