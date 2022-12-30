Millionaires Andrew and Tristan Tate were filming pornographic videos right in their villa near Bucharest

British millionaires Andrew and Tristan Tate, detained last night by Bucharest prosecutors for human trafficking and rape, will appear before a judge on Friday, who will decide whether they will be arrested for the next 30 days.

Yesterday, the investigators seized white weapons, a pistol, but also several luxury cars and large sums of money from their luxurious villa near the Capital.

The law enforcement officers also discovered the video studios where, according to the investigators, at least six victims were exploited, who were forced to produce pornographic videos that were then sold on specialized platforms. At the same time, luxury cars were found during the searches.

Andrew and Tristan Tate declined to testify before prosecutors.

According to a statement sent by the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, the two Britons, together with two Romanian citizens, allegedly constituted an organized criminal group, which extorted, exploited and forced women to produce materials with pornographic content, which were then sold on the website profiles.

From these activities, he would have obtained important sums of money. The police say that the injured persons were recruited by the British citizens who misled them that they wanted a marriage/cohabitation relationship and that they had real feelings of love for them (the loverboy method).

The women were allegedly later transported and taken to buildings in Ilfov county where, through acts of physical violence and mental coercion (intimidation, constant surveillance, control and the invoking of alleged debts), they were sexually exploited by the group members by forcing them to perform pornographic manifestations in order to produce and disseminate, through some social media platforms, material having such a character and by submitting to the execution of a work, in a forced manner, in order to obtain important financial benefits consisting in the sums of money obtained as a result of accessing the materials by the users, it is stated in the aforementioned press release.

So far, six injured persons have been identified who were sexually exploited by the organized criminal group. With regard to the crime of rape, it was held that, in March 2022, an injured person was forced, by a person, on two different occasions, through the exercise of physical violence and psychological pressure, to have sexual relations, police said. Also, 11 luxury cars, owned or used by the suspects, were discovered.

Andrew Tate trolled by Greta Thunberg, Jerry’s Pizza

The Jerry’s Pizza company reacted with a post on Facebook in the context of Andrew Tate being detained in Romania, and the controversial character entered into a dispute on Twitter with Greta Thunberg on the topic of recycling pizza boxes.

Moreover, some foreign publications speculated that Andrew Tate was found and picked up by Romanian authorities after he posted a clip of himself receiving pizza from a Romanian company, thus revealing his whereabouts.

“The reason why we are the most searched for pizza. We have taste,” Jerry’s wrote on Facebook, punning on the American phrase “most wanted,” used by US authorities for most wanted criminals.

In the clip posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, Tate at one point receives two pizza boxes and tells the person giving them to make sure the boxes are not recycled, an apparent defiance of Greta Thunberg.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ?? https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

The controversial character was picked up by the Romanian police on Thursday, and on Friday morning came Greta Thunberg’s ironic reply: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle pizza boxes.”