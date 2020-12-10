Miners’ riot file returned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office over invalid indictment, final ruling

The miners’ riot file of June 1990 cannot be judged even three years after it had been brought to court. The Supreme Court has decided in a final ruling today that the file must return to the military prosecutors to restore the investigation.

The miners’ riot file was sent to court in 2017. It stayed for more than 2 years in the Preliminary Chamber of the High Court and in May 2019, the judges ruled that the investigation is not complete and must be sent back to the military prosecutors. More precisely, the High Court judges claimed the indictment is invalid and that the case is incomplete.

The ruling of May 2019 was not final, and the parties in the lawsuit filed more requests and exceptions and the judges pronounced a final ruling today.

Among those 13 defendants in this case there are former president Ion Iliescu, former PM Petre Romania, former deputy PM Gelu Voican Voiculescu, former chief of the Romanian Intelligence Service, Virgil Măgureanu, former leader of the miners, Miron Cozma, former adviser of ex-PM Petre Roman, Adrian Sârbu and Cazimir Ionescu.

They are charged with crimes against humanity, punished by life sentences or sentences of 15 to 20 years in prison.

More than 30 years ago, in June 1990, authorities clashed with the protesters who have been staying in the University Square for 52 days in sign of protest against he recently held elections in May 1990 and the authorities’ repressive actions against the opposition parties and leaders. During the clashes, 4 people were shot to death and other 1,000 were injured.