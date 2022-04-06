Murder-for-hire services, sold online by 5 Romanians

On Wednesday, the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors and officers from DCCO – the Service for Combating Cybercrime conducted seven house searches in Gorj and Hunedoara counties, in order to dismantle a group of Romanians who manage encrypted internet pages, where orders for assassinations were launched.

The accusations against the Romanians are for setting up an organized criminal group, instigating the crime of murder and money laundering.

The case was opened following the submission by the authorities from the United States of America of a request for a rogatory commission, which concerns several Romanian citizens, investigated under the aspect of committing several crimes.

According to a communiqué issued by DIICOT, seven searches took place, on Wednesday, in Gorj and Hunedoara counties, at the homes of some persons related to the facts investigated in this case. The activities were also attended by representatives of Homeland Security Investigations – United States of America and of the United States Embassy in Bucharest – Diplomatic Security Service.

“Judicial authorities in the United States of America are targeting the work of an organized criminal group that ran Internet sites that posted offers for contracted assassination services. These sites were only accessible through a network that uses computer programs that mask users’ Internet traffic, by encrypting and directing traffic through intermediate relays. The sites seemed to accept payment for services exclusively in electronic currency. Authorities in the United States of America have determined that this group consists of five or more persons located in Romania, who acted in a coordinated manner to administer those sites and to launder the money obtained from committing crimes of instigation to kill“, says DIICOT.

The damage caused in this case is about 500,000 euros.

Following the home searches, computers, telephones, documents of interest to the case were discovered and seized, as well as the amount of 30,000 lei.

Suspects were taken for hearings.