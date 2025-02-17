General Cătălin Zisu, the commander of the Romanian Army Logistics, considered close to Nicolae Ciucă and the head of the SPP Lucian Pahonțu, is also accused of having launched several threats against the witnesses in his case, Digi24 sources reveal.

General Cătălin Zisu, the former head of the Joint Logistics Command, is being investigated by the DNA for abuse of office in a case related to the payment of unperformed works for the expansion of the Ghencea 3 Cemetery.

Witnesses in the case stated that they were subjected to pressure and threats from Zisu, who even tried to impose their signatures on documents attesting to works at the cemetery, works that, in fact, were not carried out.

One of the witnesses, the head of the Legal Department, reported that she was humiliated by Zisu, being made incompetent and even threatened with death, stating that she feared that Zisu would kill her. According to the woman, the general used aggressive and intimidating language, making her cry and feel “persecuted” at every meeting.

At the same time, the witnesses also stated that, at each discussion, they felt persecuted by Zisu, who told them that they did not have the necessary knowledge and that it was “not their job” to get involved in the project.

Following the investigation, Zisu was placed under judicial control, having to pay a bail of 200,000 euros in order not to be arrested preventively.

After the announcement of the charges against the general, the Ministry of National Defense submitted to the Presidential Administration the proposal to transfer him to the reserve.

DIICOT prosecutors also searched his home, seizing approximately 2,000 paintings and several brand-name bags, and now the DNA is to determine their exact value.

More precisely, prosecutors discovered 31 watches, 15 of which were kept in the safe, and the piece de resistance is by far a Richard Mille Skull Tourbillon RM 052 watch. If authentic, the watch is worth over 500,000 euros, according to G4media, which cites judicial sources.

Prosecutors who searched his home also found and brought 1,450 paintings to the DNA – representing only a third of the general’s paintings, the cited source notes.

Prosecutors also found several Rolex watches, including a Rolex Daytona worth over 60,000 euros, and Hublot watches, according to G4media. Among the watches found is a Richard Mille Skull Tourbillon RM 052, which is worth over 500,000 euros on the market. Another highlight is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, which, if authentic, is worth over 100,000 euros.

Even though some watches, especially the expensive ones, had warranty papers, they will be expertly examined to determine if they are truly authentic.

Also in the safe, investigators found documents for properties in Turkey and two apartments in the Caelia Mamaia residential complex, located in the name of a company owned by General Zisu’s son.

An apartment in the Caelia Residence on the beach in Mamaia is worth between 400,000 and 700,000 euros, according to real estate websites, the cited source notes. In addition, during the searches, DNA prosecutors found over 3,000 bottles of drinks, according to G4media.