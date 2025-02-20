New arrest in the Netherlands regarding the theft of the Dacian treasure

A 26-year-old man is the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the theft of the Coțofenești Golden Helmet and three Dacian gold bracelets that were on display at the Drents Museum in Assen, Dutch police said on Thursday. Authorities say they are still searching for one of the men who appears in a series of video images obtained by authorities after the robbery.

“Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in Obdam. He is suspected of involvement in the theft of works of art. Previously, police had already detained three suspects, who are still in custody. The stolen masterpieces have not yet been found. The fourth suspect arrested is under total restrictions and is being questioned about his role in the theft,” Dutch police said on Thursday.

Police say that “the detained suspect is not the person who appears in the images from a building materials store in Assen. We continue to seek information about that person.” The Golden Helmet from Coţofeneşti and three Dacian gold bracelets from Sarmizegetusa Regia are the pieces of the Dacian treasure stolen on January 25 from the Drents Museum in Assen, the Netherlands. A wall of the building was blown up, and the robbery lasted two minutes. The exhibition “Dacia! The Kingdom of Gold and Silver” at the Drents Museum was open to the public starting July 7, 2024 and was due to close on Sunday, January 26. According to the National Museum of History of Romania, the exhibition featured 673 archaeological objects made of precious metals from Romania’s national heritage and had over 77,000 visitors. Three men suspected of involvement in the robbery at the Drents Museum in Assen were arrested on January 29 in the province of Noord Holland. At the time, police announced that they were looking for another suspect.