New arrest in the Netherlands regarding the theft of the Dacian treasure
Artifacts not found yet.
A 26-year-old man is the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the theft of the Coțofenești Golden Helmet and three Dacian gold bracelets that were on display at the Drents Museum in Assen, Dutch police said on Thursday. Authorities say they are still searching for one of the men who appears in a series of video images obtained by authorities after the robbery.
“Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in Obdam. He is suspected of involvement in the theft of works of art. Previously, police had already detained three suspects, who are still in custody. The stolen masterpieces have not yet been found. The fourth suspect arrested is under total restrictions and is being questioned about his role in the theft,” Dutch police said on Thursday.
