Nordis Probe Stalled for Six Months, No DIICOT Expertise

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced on Friday, August 22, that the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has not requested any expert analysis in the Nordis case, in response to an accusation made the same day by former Justice Minister Stelian Ion.

Initially, the former Justice Minister accused the Prosecutor General’s Office of failing to provide DIICOT with the necessary funds to conduct expert analyses in the “Nordis” investigation, claiming that the case was being “cut from both sides,” while also recalling the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal to lift judicial control over Vladimir Ciorbă.

“Half a year lost, criminals smiling, and desperate victims. This is how criminal cases are dragged out, sometimes until they reach the statute of limitations (…) What should the more than 800 people defrauded by these scammers believe? That the State is siding with the criminals? I would like to be proven wrong, but reality shows otherwise,” Stelian Ion added.

Shortly after the post appeared, the Prosecutor General’s Office responded to the accusations with a press release, stressing that in the Nordis case “no expert analysis has been ordered or carried out” by DIICOT. The Prosecutor General’s Office further stated that it “transfers the funds required for conducting expert analyses in criminal cases” based on requests submitted by prosecutors’ offices and “within the limits of budget allocations.”

The former Justice Minister later updated his initial post, accusing that “someone at DIICOT is mocking the case and lying to the victims.”

“The case prosecutor or the DIICOT chief prosecutor is holding up the Nordis file by failing to order the financial-accounting expertise in the case, while the blame for this situation is being shifted by DIICOT onto the Prosecutor General’s Office before the victims,” Stelian Ion added.

Vladimir Ciorbă, the owner of the Nordis group of companies, was definitively released from judicial control on August 20, when the Bucharest Court of Appeal admitted his appeal against the extension of the preventive measure.

Vladimir Ciorbă, along with his wife, Laura Vicol, are being investigated by prosecutors for allegedly implementing “a complex real estate fraud scheme” in which hundreds of people paid in advance for apartments that, in reality, were never built.