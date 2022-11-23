Over 160 searches in corruption files in customs

Anti-corruption police and prosecutors on Wednesday conducted 162 searches in Bucharest and in seven counties, in a case of tax evasion and corruption at the Iași Regional Customs Directorate, the damage being estimated at 58 million lei (over EUR 11.6 million).

According to the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), the file is handled by the DNA Iasi, targeting corruption deeds among the customs employees ad tax evasion that have been committed starting January this year.

The Romanian Police and DNA announced that 162 searches were carried out in this case on Wednesday, including at a public institution, at the homes of individuals and at the headquarters of companies in Bucharest and in the counties of Iași, Suceava, Botoșani, Ilfov, Ialomița, Arad and Sibiu.

Judicial sources told mass media that searches were carried out at the Iași border customs office, and six people, including the head of the institution and the customs officers, were to be taken to hearings. Imports of counterfeit clothes and perfumes from Turkey are targeted, for which a lower value was declared at customs, so that the taxes are also lower.