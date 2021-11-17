Over 5 tons of amber were trafficked through Romania in a semiprecious stones smuggling case

Over 5 tons of amber have been illegally introduced in Romania, for several months, by a network of smugglers. The stones were brought from Ukraine and sent by courier and international transport companies.

The thieves’ prey was packed in parcels and sent to Poland, Hungary, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

Organized crime prosecutors form DIICOT caught red-handed a man carrying 75 kilograms of smuggled amber. Subsequently, they conducted further searches.

Overall, three people were detained for 30 days.