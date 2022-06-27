Paul of Romania caught in France. He had been sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison

Romania’s Paul Philippe was caught in France on Monday, Interior Minister Lucian Bode confirmed. He had been sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison in the case of the illegal restitution of Băneasa Farm, but he fled the country.

The interior minister confirmed on Monday that the fugitive was in custody after being caught in Paris. “Following the international police cooperation, between the Romanian Police and the French authorities, Paul-Philippe of Romania was found in Paris The procedural activities are still carried out, in order to hand it over to our country.

On December 17, 2020, the Brașov Court of Appeal issued the warrant for the execution of the prison sentence no. 42 of 17.12.2020 against the named AL ROMANIA PAUL-PHILIPPE, 72 years old, being sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison, for committing the crimes of influence peddling and complicity in the crime of abuse of office against public interests, the Ministry of Interior said.

Paul of Romania was placed under international investigation in December 2020 after the police did not find him at his residence, in the center of the Capital. He was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison with execution in the case of illegal restitutions of Băneasa farm and Snagov Forest.

In December 2020, the High Court of Cassation and Justice gave the final verdict in the Băneasa Farm case: Remus Truică was sentenced to seven years in prison, the Israelis Benjamin Steinmetz and Tal Silberstein received five years in prison, and Paul of Romania – three years and four months. Journalist Dan Andronic was also sentenced to three years in prison on probation.