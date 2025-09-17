After first revelations on Tuesday, Romania’s Prosecutor General, Alex Florența, stated that on TikTok, 20,000 accounts were activated just one day before the first round of last year’s presidential elections — a network set up for former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu. The prosecutor explained that the network included an automated system that generated two million comments, which then went viral through this infrastructure.

On Tuesday evening, during an interview with Antena 3, Prosecutor General Alex Florența was asked how extensive the infrastructure was for this online operation in support of Călin Georgescu during his presidential campaign. “Its full scale will probably never be known. However, consider that only certain Facebook pages we monitored — and which we could prove followed this same pattern — numbered more than 2,000. The level of virality increases exponentially with the number of views.”

The Prosecutor General explained that the messages also went viral through a network of hashtags. “Behind each hashtag, an enormous amount of information can be accessed. These kinds of hashtags — for example #Georgescu or any other — have a huge number of materials associated with them. These hashtags are then circulated throughout the entire ecosystem and reach users to be accessed. From that moment, the user does not access just one piece of news, but 40, 50, or even 100 items linked to the same hashtags. In this way, the user is trapped in an informational funnel, where only that message is circulated in different forms so as not to raise suspicion. The content then goes viral further through a network of bots.”

He added that on TikTok, 20,000 accounts were activated just one day before the first round of the presidential elections. “This is an analysis conducted by TikTok itself, at the request of the Romanian authorities, which found a huge network of TikTok accounts. Of these, 20,000 were activated one day before the first round. This network, which consisted of bots — essentially an automated system — generated over two million comments in just one day. These then went viral through this infrastructure. Multiply that by ten, and you reach a figure that practically gets onto the feed of nearly every citizen in Romania. For example, the hashtag Curăţenie Generală (‘General Cleanup’) was one of those used, reaching 156 million views,” Alex Florența emphasized.

He further stated that direct links to the Russian Federation were found in these cases. “Part of the Facebook page infrastructure I mentioned — those over 2,000 identified — in many cases, behind these pages are domains with IP addresses from the Russian Federation, especially from Saint Petersburg,” said the Prosecutor General.