The Prosecutor General’s Office announced today the start of investigation of the financing of Călin Georgescu’s campaign and is investigating possible acts of voter corruption and money laundering amid presidential election campaign. Prosecutors also urged DIICOT to launch a separate investigation, after the declassification of documents from the CSAT.

The investigations are aimed at indications of the commission of electoral crimes that would have influenced the voting process, “through methods such as corrupting voters, including online, with the aim of determining them to vote for a certain candidate”.

The notification also targets money laundering crimes in connection with possible illegalities related to the origin and use of sums of money used for the illegal financing of Călin Georgescu’s electoral campaign by his supporters.

“The notification also aims at the commission of computer crimes within the jurisdiction of regular prosecutors’ offices, as a result of the identification of activities in the online environment that involved the creation and use of fake accounts, intended to influence voters’ choices, actions that had the potential to affect the correct expression of votes within the electoral process. Within the same process, the Chief Prosecutor of DIICOT was requested to conduct his own analysis of the existing information from the perspective of the ex officio notification, in relation to the indications regarding the commission of crimes falling within the competence of the specialized prosecutor’s office structure,” the Prosecutor General’s Office also reported.

Last night, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced that it will analyze the documents declassified by Klaus Iohannis, regarding Călin Georgescu’s campaign, and will announce whether or not to initiate criminal proceedings in this regard.

The Capital Police also took action in the case of some Georgescu supporters, after he threatened journalists

The Capital Police announced on Thursday that they had taken action ex officio and launched investigations into the commission of the crime of threatening, after one of the founders of the “United Tracia” movement, Bruno Mihailescu, who supports candidate Călin Georgescu, threatened journalists from snoop.ro.

“Regarding the information appearing in the public space, referring to the fact that some journalists were allegedly sent threatening messages, in the context of the electoral campaign, the Information and Public Relations Service is authorized to communicate the following: The police officers of the General Police Directorate of Bucharest Municipality – Criminal Investigation Service have taken action ex officio, and investigations have been initiated in the case regarding the commission of the crime of threatening”, the announcement of the Capital Police states.

A day after publishing an investigation into how Russian money was used to pay for seemingly benign advertisements that then ended up influencing Romanians’ votes in the presidential election, Snoop.ro journalists were threatened by the founder of a movement that supports Călin Georgescu.

The investigative website Snoop published an article on Tuesday showing how, between 2016 and 2024, AdNow, a digital advertising company with ties to the Kremlin, paid money to the websites of television stations such as RTV and Realitatea Plus, conspiracy influencers and publications with far-right content. The narratives cultivated for years with Russian money then came to be embodied in Călin Georgescu’s speech.

Specifically, in the documentation for the second episode, journalist Victor Ilie spoke on the phone with one of the founders of the “United Thrace” movement, Bruno Mihailescu, who supports candidate Călin Georgescu.

During the documentation, journalist Snoop Victor Ilie was threatened and warned “to stop now, while you still have the chance”. “All systems in Romania will be abolished, including all journalists who lied to the people. Don’t you understand that we have everything about you? And what you do, and what you eat, everything.”

The journalist from Snoop asks him why he’s bothered by being asked if he’s been to the Russian embassy. “What, was it just me? You’re all documented, don’t you understand that we have everything about you? Everything! Everything, and where you go, and what you do, and what you eat, everything. We know everything. And where your money comes from, and where you go.” “I don’t think you know what you’re getting into, pay attention to what I’m saying. I’m saying stop now, while you still have the chance. You don’t know what you’re getting into, you don’t know what you’re getting into now, because you’re messing with us.”

