Prosecutor’s Office investigates AUR for “minimising the Holocaust”

The General Prosecutor’s Office announces in a press release that the prosecutors have been notified ex officio over a statement made by AUR in which the Holocaust is minimised.

“On January 6, 2022, following the ex officio notification in accordance with art. 292 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, at the level of the Criminal Investigation and Forensic Section of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, a criminal case was registered regarding the press release issued on January 3, 2022 by AUR party, entitled “Ideological experiments on children in Romania must stop! ”, with investigations probing into “minimizing, by any means, in public, the holocaust or its effects”,reads a press release by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Romanian law, contesting, approving, justifying or minimising the Holocaust in public, by any means, is punished by prison time from 6 months to 3 years or by fine.

At the end of 2021, AUR asked the Minister of Education Sorin Cîmpeanu to include the Romanian Language, History and English among the disciplines for which the Olympics school contests will be held this year. In the press release, AUR points out that, in recent years, there has been “a systematic action to undermine the quality of education in Romania by raising to the rank of “school subjects “of minor topics or which may be the subject of simple lessons in within existing subjects (eg sex education, Holocaust history, etc.), in parallel with the reduction of the importance given to the fundamental subjects for the formation of the new generations: exact sciences, Romanian language and literature, national history”.

Israel’s ambassador to Romania, David Saranga condemned the statements.