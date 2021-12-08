Prosecutors opened two criminal cases on the PNL Congress being held despite pandemic restrictions

Prosecutors have opened two criminal cases probing into the non-compliance with health regulations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic during the PNL Congress at Romexpo on September 25, judicial sources disclosed.

According to the cited sources, the two cases are not investigated by the prosecutors from the Criminal Investigation and Forensic Section of the General Prosecutor’s Office, but by other subordinate units.

The files were opened in rem and are aimed at committing crimes of abuse of office and foiling disease prevention.

The National Liberal Party was fined 10,000 lei by the Capital Police after the September 25th Congress, for non-compliance with the sanitary protection norms, respectively because the necessary measures were not taken to determine the participants to wear a mask and keep their physical distance.

Bucharest Police also sanctioned the security company from the PNL Congress with a fine of 5,000 lei because it had the obligation, according to the contract concluded with the organizers, to notify urgently about the irregularities – non-observance of physical distance and improper wearing of protection.