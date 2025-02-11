According to the Radio Free Europe website, the company Marker&Senzzo Media had a turnover of 431,000 lei and a profit of almost 254,000 lei in 2023.

The same Crenguța Pally is also associated in a company, Metro Media & Communications, together with her husband, Radu Pally. The electoral advertising clip ran on B1TV on October 29, 2024, in a free electoral advertising clip.

Călin Georgescu declared zero lei spent in the electoral campaign to the AEP. The Permanent Electoral Authority announced that it is verifying the production of this video clip.

Georgescu-founded association and ex-intelligence officer also raided

Several searches were carried out on Tuesday at the homes of Călin Georgescu’s relatives. Investigators also arrived at the headquarters of the “Pamant Stramosesc/Ancestral Land” Association, an organization founded by Georgescu and a former officer in the Army’s intelligence service.

The announcement regarding the searches at the headquarters of the “Ancestral Land” Association was made by Călin Georgescu himself. In addition to the Association’s headquarters, investigators also raided Georgescu’s campaign managers. “We want Good and they want Evil. The same thing (the searches) happened at the headquarters of the “Ancestral Land” Association, also this morning,” Călin Georgescu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Ancestral Land Association, named after a legionnaire magazine that circulated during the interwar period, was founded in 2021 by Călin Georgescu, along with a former parliamentary candidate from AUR and a former army secret service officer, as evidenced by an official document received by Digi24.ro from the Ministry of Justice.

The Association’s objectives include several concepts, including “dissemination of knowledge related to distributist theory and practice” or “dissemination of knowledge related to alternative socio-economic models (peer to peer, open source, blockchain)”.

The Ancestral Land Association, on the facade, claims to promote the “small producer” and the “identity of the nation”, but has constantly brought Călin Georgescu to the forefront in recent years.

The Ancestral Land has also promoted his program “Water. Food. Energy”. “Let him who believes unlimitedly in Jesus Christ and the Country come to us”, is a poster in which Călin Georgescu is presented as “president”, published on Facebook on July 20, 2024.

The Ancestral Earth Association also has a platform that claims to connect local producers with those who want to support the local economy. During the 2024 presidential elections, there was nothing for sale on that site, but on March 1, 2024, several products were being sold, such as carrots (4 lei), the Brandușa hoodie (850 lei), the Scufița hoodie (750 lei), the Cosânzeana hoodie (1,100 lei), the Mandala (400 lei), chicken eggs (1.50 lei), and semi-precious crystal trees (300 lei).

One of the founders of the Association, along with Călin Georgescu, is Bogdan Vacusta. He appeared alongside Călin Georgescu in the photos published last November.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized since 2024, at the request of Digi24.ro, that Vacusta worked at the General Directorate of Defense Intelligence between 2002 and 2015. Details, here.

In the documents received by Digi24.ro, Vacusta still appeared in November 2024 in the leadership of the association as “development director”.

Currently, his name appears on several articles related to cryptocurrencies, including those taken over by a geopolitical magazine supported by the Romanian Academy. Cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain technology. The information received by Digi24.ro also indicates that he would have participated in conferences in the Russian Federation for several years.

Another founder of the Association, Ovidiu Hurduzeu, praised Călin Georgescu in 2019 for being a defender of “distributist concepts – for example, the spread of productive property” and that he would not use them for “opportunist-political” purposes.

Hurduzeu is a promoter of the distributist economic doctrine. The same Ovidiu Hurduzeu recalled that “Corneliu Zelea Codreanu’s legionaries also had a distributist economic doctrine”.

About Georgescu’s connections with the legionaries, Digi24.ro wrote extensively here and here.

The economic doctrine is based on the principle of the spread of productive property, decentralization and keeping activities at the lowest level at which solidarity can also function.

Hurduzeu was an AUR candidate for the Senate in Ilfov in 2020, but failed to obtain a seat in Parliament, although he was presented as one of the party’s ideologists. He motivated his candidacy by stating that he “fights against the forces of darkness”.