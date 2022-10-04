PSD ousts MP involved in sexual scandal. Criminal cases for sexual intercourse with a minor and rape

The General Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday that it opened a criminal case for sexual intercourse with a minor, following the images that appeared in the public space of deputy Aurel Bălășoiu in intimate poses with a boy, as well as a criminal case for rape, after he was complaint made against the parliamentarian.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the High Court of Cassation and Justice announced that on Tuesday, it was notified ex officio, regarding the crime of gay sexual intercourse with a minor, “as a result of the information appearing in the mass media regarding the commission of this act by a person having the capacity of deputy in the Romanian Parliament”.

At the same time, a second file was opened for the crime of rape on the part of the Criminal Investigation and Forensic Section, after a criminal complaint was filed against the same person. The General Prosecutor’s Office specifies that in both files the criminal investigation is carried out in rem.

Also on Tuesday, deputy Aurel Bălășoiu asked to go on leave from Parliament for the plenary days of the next three weeks.

On Saturday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced the exclusion from the party of deputy Aurel Bălășoiu, saying that they expect him to resign from Parliament urgently.

The party spoke about the “violation of the law, human dignity and Christian morality”, but without specifying what it is about. Images in which the deputy would appear in intimate poses with a boy were published by Gândul.

Deputy Aurel Bălăşoiu claimed that it is not him in the images that would capture him in intimate poses with a boy and that he does not know the young man in the photographs. “I looked at the photos, I studied them, I can say that I am not guilty and as proof that we are waiting to see what the solution will be, what will happen, that if we don’t know anything, what is behind it, you absolutely cannot speak . No (I don’t know the young man in the photos – n.r.) and anyway there is no minor child there, as the pictures show. I’m not there (in those photos – n.r.), that’s my point of view”, deputy Bălășoiu told Antena 3.

According to some sources from the PSD leadership, a video recording would have reached party leader Marcel Ciolacu, with a sex party in which deputy Bălășoiu would have also participated. The images would have been delivered to the PSD leadership by an anonymous source, and would show a group sex match.

Aurel Bălășoiu is a theologian and was the mayor of Rociu commune in Argeș, before being elected deputy on the PSD lists.

The Archbishop of Tomis, IPS Teodosie is accused by a former monk, Cristi Călin, of having introduced to deputy Aurel Bălășoiu the alleged minor with whom he would appear in the recently published images and which triggered the sexual scandal as a result of which the parliamentarian was expelled from the PSD.

The Archbishopric of Tomis reacted on Tuesday saying that IPS Teodosie has nothing to do with Bălăşoiu’s case, whom he saw only at the services officiated for a sick person, close to the deputy: “If someone accuses IPS Teodosie, he must also present evidence, otherwise the accusations become slander”.

Monk Cristi Călin, the alleged the ‘lover boy” of deputy Aurel Bălășoiu says that the compromising images in which he appeared with a young man – the escort “Cristi” – are only the first tab in a scenario with multiple ramifications, appearing at least controversial connections with high ecclesiastical figures of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), respectively PS Visarion Bălțat, bishop of Tulcea, and ÎPS Teodosie, archbishop of Tomis, Gândul newspaper also reported.

Cristi Călin claims that IPS Teodosie introduced to the deputy the alleged minor who appears in the images with the parliamentarian in intimate poses and wanted to punish Aurel Bălășoiu because he allegedly had a relationship with one of the archbishop’s drivers, according to the cited publication.

Gândul newspaper also released an audio recording of a conversation between the MP and the former monk, which warned the MP that he was to be questioned by prosecutors after being framed in a drug case and advised him to delete all evidence from phone.