Registrars protest today against intention to strip magistrates of special pensions

Registrars will block the courts’ activity countrywide today, starting 10 a.m., when the Parliament’s plenary session is scheduled to start to vote the draft law that proposes the removal of the special pensions, including for magistrates. Registrars would be among the magistrates to lose the benefit of special pensions as well.

Over 6,000 registrars will get out and stage protests in front of the courts and prosecutor’s offices across Romania, and during this time all registrar’s offices and archives will be closed, while court hearings will be suspended.

“Although in the sitting of December 10, 2019, the Labour committee had decided to delay the two draft laws on the repeal of the special pensions for February 2020, the bills have been re-placed on the agenda of the same committee on December 17.

The support staff within the courts and prosecutor’s offices will start a first protest action that will lead to the total deadlock of the courts and prosecutor’s offices if this bill gets to a final vote in the plenary session and if it leads to the repeal of the special pensions”, reads a press release.

The Labour Committee of the Chamber of Deputies gave a favorable opinion to the bill to repeal the special pensions on Tuesday. The only one who will keep this benefits are military and policemen. Magistrates were included in the categories that will lose special pensions although there is a Constitutional Court’s ruling that says that amending special pensions for magistrates is not constitutional.

The debate in the Labour Committee ended up with a row between the PSD deputies and the PNL& USR ones after the Social Democrats tabled an amendment that made athletes and artists also lose special allowances.

Although this amendment targeting athletes and artists had been initiated by a SocDem MP, PSD interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced that his party is totally opposing it and will vote against it during the plenary session today.