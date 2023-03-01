Reuters: Andrew Tate tried to recruit Diana Sosoacă and George Simion to his defense

Andrew Tate instructed his associates to “recruit” Diana Sosoacă and George Simion to his side, to defend himself against rape and human trafficking charges, Reuters reports, quoting wiretaps filed by prosecutors.

According to a wiretap, Andrew Tate instructed his associates to contact Diana Sosoacă and George Simion and tell them that the case against him was a sham and that if they supported him “it would be very good for their careers”.

“Make it clear to them: You’re going to get a lot of votes when Tate says you were on his side,” the former kickboxer said on Jan. 28 in a call with two of his associates, according to Reuters. Transcripts of the intercepted calls appear in a previously undisclosed court filing dated February 21 and seen by Reuters.

AUR leader George Simion told Reuters he had never been contacted by Andrew Tate or his associates and would not publicly support Tate if asked. Asked if he thought Andrew Tate’s case was rigged, Simion said: “Justice will decide, not politicians.”

A spokesperson for Diana Sosoacă stated that the intercepted dialogues are “lies” with the aim of attacking the senator.

The intercepted calls took place between January 28 and 31, according to prosecutors. Both Tate’s attorneys and prosecutors declined to comment on the matter, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal decided in a final ruling on Monday that brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in preventive detention for another 30 days, in the case in which they are being investigated for forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking and rape.

According to DIICOT, the Tate brothers (with British citizenship) and the two young women constituted an organized criminal group, for the purpose of recruitment, accommodation and exploitation, by forcing some women to create materials with pornographic content, intended to be distributed for a fee on profile websites. They would have obtained important sums of money from these activities.