Revolution file, new delay

The High Court of Cassation and Justice (Romania’s Supreme Court) has postponed once again the Revolution file for March 27. Former president Ion Iliescu is charged with crimes against humanity.

About 100 people came in court today from all over the country, to be registered as civil parties or injured parties in this file. Some citizens have even quarreled with the case magistrate because they were not registered as civil parties in the file.

In today’s hearing, only the appeal of the parties’ representatives lasted almost 3 hours.

The Military Section with the Prosecutor General’s Office sent to court the December 1989 Revolution file in April last year, in which Ion Iliescu, Gelu Voican Voiculescu, Iosif Rus and Emil Dumitrescu were charged with crimes against humanity.

The file includes 3.330 volumes, of which 2,030 have been instrumented after June 13, 2016.