Revolution file returns to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for good, investigation to be resumed

The High Court of Cassation and Justice decided, on Wednesday, to return to the Military Prosecutor’s Office the file of the Revolution in which the former president Ion Iliescu and the former deputy prime minister Gelu Voican Voiculescu are accused of committing crimes against humanity. The court’s ruling is final.

On May 21, a judge of the preliminary chamber of the Supreme Court decided that the case be returned to the prosecutors, after finding irregularities in the indictment. Thus, the investigation is to be resumed.

Military prosecutors and several injured parties challenged the ruling, but appeals were rejected by another panel on Wednesday.

In October 2020, the court excluded several pieces of evidence from the case, with the Military Prosecutor’s Office then having five days to remedy the irregularities in the indictment and to inform the court if it maintains the order to prosecute the defendants or request the restitution of the case.

Among the excluded pieces of evidence in the file there were also statements given by tens of injured parties.

The file of the Revolution was sent to court by the military prosecutors in April 2019,with over 5,000 civil parties being subpoenaed in the lawsuit.

The trial was blocked for more than a year, to discuss requests and exceptions raised by the parties in the case.

Former President Ion Iliescu, former Deputy Prime Minister Gelu Voican Voiculescu and General (rtr.) Iosif Rus, former head of the Military Aviation, are accused of committing crimes against humanity in this file.

Ion Iliescu did not appear at any time of the trial. Aged 91, Iliescu served as President of Romania from 1989 to 1996 and from 2000 until 2004. He was charged in Romania with committing crimes against humanity in the 1989 Revolution case by “approving military measures, some of which had an evidently diversionary character” during the deadly aftermath of the country’s 1989 revolution

he file includes 3.330 volumes, of which 2,030 have been instrumented after June 13, 2016.