Romania faces infringement on EU fund fraud

The European Commission has urged Romania and Ireland today to communicate transposition measures on the EU rules to fight against fraud to the Union’s budget.

The EC has sent today reasoned opinions to Ireland and Romania for failing to communicate the transposition of EU rules into their national law on the fight against fraud to the Union’s financial interests by means of criminal law (‘the PIF Directive’ (EU) 2017/1371).

Member States had until July 2019 to inform the Commission of the measures taken to implement the Directive. These rules increase the level of protection of the EU budget by harmonising the definitions, sanctions and limitation periods of criminal offences affecting the Union’s financial interests.

The Directive also lays the foundation for the material competence of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which will investigate, prosecute and enforce these offences.

The Commission opened the infringement procedures by sending a letter of formal notice to Ireland and Romania in September 2019. Following today’s reasoned opinions, the Member States concerned have two months to reply to the arguments raised by the Commission. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the EU.