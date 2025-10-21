Poland and Romania have detained eight people suspected of planning acts of sabotage on behalf of Russia, Warsaw authorities announced on Tuesday, with three of the arrests related to an alleged new plan to send explosive packages – this time to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), in cooperation with DIICOT, MAI-DCCO and MApN-DGIA, as well as with foreign partner services, prevented the commission of a new sabotage operation on national territory, with the involvement of two Ukrainian citizens, under the direct coordination of representatives of the Russian secret services, their aim being the destruction by arson of a headquarters of the NOVA POST company in Bucharest.

Thus, between October 14-15, 2025, the SRI identified and monitored two Ukrainian citizens who: accessed the national territory from Poland to Bucharest; deposited at the NOVA POST headquarters in Bucharest two packages containing remotely initiated incendiary devices, handmade, concealed in headphones and car parts, respectively components for monitoring location via GPS.

The deployment of our own teams and specialized resources allowed the immediate identification of the incendiary packages, their detonation and the prevention of the intentional or accidental initiation of the devices.

Currently, the judicial authorities, together with police structures and national security agencies in our country, are conducting investigations, including in a partnership format, regarding the actions of the two Ukrainian citizens. Preliminary expertise reveals a complex modus operandi: the use of incendiary substances (thermite and barium nitrate), their concealment with the possibility of remote ignition, and the adoption by the two Ukrainian citizens of protective measures specific to intelligence services. The data obtained confirm the affiliation of the two Ukrainian citizens with an extensive network of saboteurs targeting European countries, controlled by Russian intelligence services. Their actions follow the same operational pattern aimed at the widespread infrastructure of NOVA POST – the largest private Ukrainian courier company. Specific actions undertaken by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), as well as measures coordinated with Romanian authorities and external partners, have led to the prevention of a sabotage attempt on national territory. European officials previously accused Russia of detonating parcels transported by DHL and DPD in Europe in 2024, which security services said was part of a test for a Russian plot to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the United States. Russia denied the existence of such plans. Poland claims it has been targeted by tactics such as arson and cyberattacks in a "hybrid war" waged by Russia to destabilize nations supporting Kyiv in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Moscow has denied these allegations, Reuters reports. "Preliminary information indicates that they created a sort of route to send explosives through Poland and Romania to Ukraine," Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for the coordinator of special services, told reporters. "One of them, a 21-year-old Ukrainian, was detained here in Poland near Warsaw. His colleagues, traveling to Romania, were detained by Romanian special services in Bucharest."