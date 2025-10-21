Romania, Poland Uncover Russian-Orchestrated Sabotage Network
Poland and Romania have detained eight people suspected of planning acts of sabotage on behalf of Russia, Warsaw authorities announced on Tuesday, with three of the arrests related to an alleged new plan to send explosive packages – this time to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), in cooperation with DIICOT, MAI-DCCO and MApN-DGIA, as well as with foreign partner services, prevented the commission of a new sabotage operation on national territory, with the involvement of two Ukrainian citizens, under the direct coordination of representatives of the Russian secret services, their aim being the destruction by arson of a headquarters of the NOVA POST company in Bucharest.
Thus, between October 14-15, 2025, the SRI identified and monitored two Ukrainian citizens who: accessed the national territory from Poland to Bucharest; deposited at the NOVA POST headquarters in Bucharest two packages containing remotely initiated incendiary devices, handmade, concealed in headphones and car parts, respectively components for monitoring location via GPS.
The deployment of our own teams and specialized resources allowed the immediate identification of the incendiary packages, their detonation and the prevention of the intentional or accidental initiation of the devices.
