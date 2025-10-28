Romania Ranks 44 out of 143 in the WJP Rule of Law Index

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

2025 WJP Rule of Law Index® finds the rule of law recession accelerates as authoritarian trends expand;

Decline in judicial independence and shrinking civic space signal heightened risk to democracy worldwide;

Romania’s score decreased, ranks 27 out of 31 regionally.

The global rule of law recession has accelerated again, according to the new WJP Rule of Law Index® 2025. A stark 68% of countries declined in their rule of law in 2025, compared to 57% in the previous year—including Romania.

Romania’s overall rule of law score decreased 1.2% in this year’s Index. It ranks 44th out of 143 countries worldwide.

Regionally, Romania ranks 27th out of 31 countries in the European Union, European Free Trade Association, and North America. The region’s top performer is Denmark (ranked 1st out of 143 globally), followed by Norway and Finland. The three countries with the lowest scores in the region are Greece, Bulgaria, and Hungary (79th globally).

In the last year, 22 out of 31 countries declined in the European Union, European Free Trade Association, and North America. Of those 22 countries, 16 had also declined in the previous year.

Russia leads the rule of law recession with its most significant decline since the recession began.

Among high income countries, Romania ranks 41st out of 51.

Romania and global trends

An expansion of authoritarian trends is the primary force behind the rule of law recession, with deep declines in factors measuring Constraints on Government Powers, Open Government, and Fundamental Rights.

The integrity of checks and balances has also been seriously weakened, including in Romania.

A characteristic of this accelerated rule of law recession is a shrinking civic space. Freedoms crucial for public discourse and government oversight—measured under the Open Government and Fundamental Rights factors—saw widespread erosion. Romania is among the over 70% of countries experiencing a shrinking of civic freedoms:

“Freedom of opinion and expression” declined in 73% of countries, including Romania.

declined in of countries, including Romania. “Freedom of assembly and association” declined in 72% of countries, including Romania.

declined in of countries, including Romania. “Civic participation” declined in 71% of countries, including Romania.

- Advertisement -

The Index shows that judiciaries are losing ground to executive overreach, with rising political interference across justice systems. Indicators measuring whether the judiciary limits executive power and whether civil and criminal justice are free from improper government influence declined in 61%, 67%, and 62% of countries, respectively. This includes Romania.

More broadly, civil justice weakened in 68% of countries, including Romania. This decline reflects longer delays, less effective alternatives to court (such as mediation), and greater government interference.

Global rankings

Globally, the top-ranked country in the 2025 WJP Rule of Law Index is Denmark, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and New Zealand. The country with the lowest score is Venezuela, followed by Afghanistan, Cambodia, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

Romania’s WJP Rule of Law Index rankings

Overall score global rank: 44/143

Overall score regional rank: 27/31

Factor score rankings:

FACTOR GLOBAL RANK REGIONAL RANK* INCOME RANK** Constraints on Government Powers 53/143 28/31 42/51 Absence of Corruption 57/143 28/31 44/51 Open Government 33/143 25/31 33/51 Fundamental Rights 41/143 26/31 37/51 Order and Security 34/143 22/31 31/51 Regulatory Enforcement 52/143 27/31 42/51 Civil Justice 45/143 23/31 36/51 Criminal Justice 53/143 27/31 42/51

(1 is best in WJP Rule of Law Index rankings)

To see Romania’s performance across all 44 sub-factors the Index measures, visit: www.worldjusticeproject.org/rule-of-law-index/country/2025/Romania

Explore the full rankings and findings of the 2025 World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index at: www.worldjusticeproject.org/index/.