Romania ranks 4th in Europe on sentences to ECHR

In 2020, Romania ranked 23rd on number of complaints and 12th on number of convictions ruled by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) reported on the number of population, according to the latest report of the Court in Strasbourg. In absolute figures, Romania ranks fourth in Europe, after Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.

In terms of population, among those 47 European states that signed the European Convention of Human Rights, Romania ranks 23rd of the most reclaimed states. According to VeDem Just NGO, Romania also ranks 12th in terms of convictions, with three convictions per 1 million inhabitants.

In absolute figures, Romanian ranks fourth on complaints to ECHR. Most complaints last year came from Russia (13,645), Turkey (11,750), Ukraine (10,408), Romania (7,561), Italy (3,469). Almost 3,000 complaints against Romania were declared as not admissible by ECHR, which proves a low level of knowledge of those who are suing the state to the ECHR on the court’s expertise and on the applicable procedure.

Romania was sentenced in 64 cases out of those 82 solved by the ECHR. Our country ranks fourth on convictions, after Russia (173 sentences), Turkey (85 sentences) and Ukraine (82).

In the last previous years to 2020, Romania also ranked fourth, after it had ranked third in 2016.