Romanian abducted in Spain by traffickers, after driver hired by his father “lost” 300 kilos of drugs

A 28-year-old Romanian man from Bistrița-Năsăud was abducted in Spain by drug traffickers. The abductors were allegedly upset that the Romanian’s father would have lost a shipment of 300 kilograms of marijuana.

The conflict was generated by an exchange of 700 kilograms of cannabis between Spain, Italy and Germany and because of a driver hired by the Romanian’s father “lost” 300 kilograms of drugs.

The police investigation revealed that, at the beginning of August, a man from Năsăud, the administrator of an international transport company, went to Spain, together with his 28-year-old son, to resolve misunderstandings about a transport. Arriving in Spain, he allegedly met three other men, of Albanian origin, who detained his son, because one of the drivers working for the company had to transport 300 kilograms of drugs from Spain to Italy and the shipment would not have reached its destination.

At the same time, in exchange for his son, the man was asked for 750,000 euros, the money representing the value of the drugs, Digi24 reports.

On August 17, the man notified the events of the Romanian authorities.

Prior to the abduction, a 49-year-old man, a driver at the transport company, received 700 kilograms of cannabis in Spain. He was to take the drugs to Italy and Germany. The drugs were loaded in the car in the Valencia-Alicante area, and he transported the drugs to Medinia-Spain, where he handed over 300 kilograms of drugs to another driver from the same transport company, a 42yo man. He allegedly loaded them to take them to Italy, but the car was found abandoned in Medina, and the drugs were no longer found. The difference of 400 kilograms was taken to Germany by the 49-year-old driver.

On August 24, the 42-year-old driver was caught in Bistrita. His homes were searched, and three mobile phones, 6 SIM cards, 400 euros, 1,650 lei, a GPS device, a laptop and several documents were seized by the prosecutors. The 49-year-old man and another 42-year-old man, both Romanian citizens, were also arrested by Spanish authorities.

The kidnapped young man was released and taken into custody by the Spanish authorities, being repatriated on September 1. Police say he was injured by the kidnappers.