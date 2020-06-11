Romanian actor Costin Marculescu found dead in his house

Romanian actor Costin Mărculescu was found dead in his house on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. He was found in the bathtub. Marculescu was reported missing by his neighbours who hadn’t seen him for several days.

Police has started an investigation, with the case being taken over by the Department of Suspect Deaths and Manslaughter.

The actor’s body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute to undergo autopsy.

Born in 1969 in Craiova, Costin Marculescu had its debut on TV in 1984, and in cinema in 1985. He was mostly known for his role in “Liceenii”, a movie made in the 80s about Romanian high school students during communism.

Marculescu also released 7 music video clips and founded a modelling school in 1999.