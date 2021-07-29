Romanian-born woman convicted for stealing diamonds worth over 4 million pounds

A London court on Wednesday sentenced a Romanian-born 60-year-old woman from France to five and a half years in prison for stealing diamonds worth 4.2 million pounds from Boodles luxury jewelry store, through a plan worthy of the script of a Hollywood movie.

Lulu Lakatos, 60, born in Romania but established in France, was sentenced Wednesday to 5 1/2 years in prison after a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London found her guilty of conspiracy to steal.

Lakatos was part of an international gang that fled to France after robbing the diamonds from Boodles on New Bond Street on March 10, 2016. The gems haven’t been recovered.

“This was an audacious theft, carried out in plain view of experienced and professional staff at a renowned jewelers,” Detective Sgt. William Man of London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. “The meticulous planning and execution of this theft reveals to me that those involved were highly skilled criminals.”

