Romanian Courts Suspend Activity Over Special Pensions Bill

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal, judges of the 16 Courts of Appeal in the country, as well as court judges and judges, including those of the Bucharest Military Tribunal or the Iași Tribunal, announced on Tuesday, August 26, that they are suspending their activities “indefinitely” until the government withdraws the draft law concerning special pensions for magistrates. The judges of the Bacău, Dâmbovița and Brăila Courts have also suspended their activity, joining the protest.

In the coming days, all judges and prosecutors across Romania’s courts and prosecutor’s offices are being convened to decide whether to launch protest actions.

The General Assembly of Prosecutors met on Tuesday to “express a position regarding the draft legislation on the modification of service pensions and the measures necessary to protect the status of magistrates and the independence of the judiciary,” according to a statement from the Bucharest Tribunal Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutors unanimously decided that the government’s draft “does not resolve any of the social inequalities.” They also criticized the draft for lacking “real phasing and transitional measures” and for being “prepared without a genuine foundation.”

Following the assembly, prosecutors decided to protest by:

Suspending supervision of criminal investigations, except in cases where preventive detention measures have been or are expected to be ordered;

Suspending the acceptance of criminal cases in which investigative authorities propose the termination of criminal proceedings or other procedural measures;

Suspending participation in trials and submission of conclusions in judicial sections;

Suspending the resolution of complaints against decisions not to prosecute;

Suspending the handling of requests submitted by parties or other institutions;

Suspending any other activities related to criminal prosecution, including requests for extensions of movement rights;

Suspending public interactions and audience reception.

Activity Suspended at Multiple Courts Nationwide

Additionally, the Courts of Appeal in Bucharest, Bacău, Iași, and Alba Iulia announced that they will suspend activities starting August 27, handling only cases involving preventive measures, according to court officials.

The decision followed the convening of general assemblies, with magistrates stating they will continue protesting until the draft law on the reform of service pensions is withdrawn.

CSM Issues Strong Criticism of the Government

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) stated that general assemblies of judges and prosecutors are taking place to “express a position regarding the draft legislation on modifying service pensions and the measures necessary to protect the status of magistrates and judicial independence.” The CSM noted that these assemblies were prompted by the escalation of “publicly hostile attitudes toward judges and prosecutors.”

The bill stipulates that the retirement age for magistrates will be the standard retirement age in the public pension system, i.e. 65 years. Magistrates will still be able to retire early, according to the bill, but only after they have 35 years of seniority. If they retire because they have seniority but do not meet the age required by law, then they will be subject to an annual penalty “of 2% until they reach the standard retirement age in the public system.”

There are also changes regarding the amount of the pension: it will not be higher than 70% of the net income in the last month before retirement. According to the project, the reform regarding magistrates’ pensions should be adopted by October 1, 2025 – when the draft law should enter into force. The Minister of Justice retorts to protests The Minister of Justice, Radu Marinescu, gave his first reaction after several prosecutors and judges across the country announced they would suspend their activities until the Government withdraws the draft law concerning special pensions and the increase of the retirement age. He told Digi24.ro that his ministry had not been informed about the protests and that the Government will continue to raise the retirement age in the public system to the standard age of 65, as part of the governing program. “The Ministry of Justice has not been officially informed of the adoption of any forms of protest. We have seen announcements at the level of public communication. Once we receive an official communication and documents presenting the legal and factual arguments, as well as the content and limits of the measures adopted, we will comment more specifically on these initiatives. At present, strikes are not allowed in the judicial system, and any form of protest must ensure the continuation of judicial activity. This is because justice is an essential public service for society, and the most important are the citizens, who have rights and freedoms that must be respected,” stated the Minister of Justice in an interview with Digi24.ro. When asked if the ministry would call them for talks, Marinescu said they are waiting for judicial representatives to clearly communicate their intentions and that they will then be invited for dialogue: “Going forward, depending on the issues raised by the judicial system, we are open to dialogue.” The Minister also emphasized that the Government will continue to raise the retirement age, as this is a reform included in the governing program of the current coalition. “The Executive will act consistently with the governing program, and as you know, from the beginning this program included the goal of aligning the public system retirement age with the standard age. This matter is well-known, and the Government is implementing the governing program. From my point of view, any professional category that is dissatisfied has the right to protest, but it is very important to respect the law and the limits in which protests take place, so as not to disrupt public services,” he added.