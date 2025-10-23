Romanian High Court Rules on Key Admin Services Case in Energy Sector
NNDKP, involved in all phases of the litigation.
The High Court of Cassation and Justice of Romania has recently rendered a particularly relevant decision, significant for disputes involving administrative support services provided within a multinational group operating in the energy sector.
NNDKP was involved in all phases of the litigation, providing integrated legal and tax services through a mixed team of the firm’s lawyers and consultants.
The NNDKP team working on this case was led by Senior Partner Ana Diculescu-Șova and included Partner Daniela Gramaticescu, Senior Managing Associate Alexandru Lăcureanu, and Associate Călin Bîrsan, with special tax advisory input from Silviu Bădescu, Partner at NNDKP Tax Advisory Services.
“The case raised an issue that has long been a hot topic among large companies, and through their ruling, the Bucharest Court of Appeal and the High Court of Cassation and Justice once again demonstrated that the Romanian judiciary remains faithful to both national and European law, acting as an irreplaceable guarantor of justice”, declared Daniela Gramaticescu, Partner in NNDKP’s Dispute Resolution practice.
“I welcome this final decision issued by the courts in a case frequently encountered within multinational groups, addressing key issues of opportunity, necessity, traceability, and evidence in light of national and European legislation concerning both profit tax and VAT”, declared Silviu Bădescu, Partner at NNDKP Tax Advisory Services.
