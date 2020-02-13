Romanian robbers caused prejudice of almost EUR 1 M to France’s railway company

A Romanian criminal group would have prejudiced France’s railway company with almost EUR 1 million, being accused of repeatedly stealing components from train locomotives. According to DIICOT, the quantity of stolen metals mounts to around 38 tons.

DIICOT prosecutors and judiciary police officers, assisted by the legal authorities from France, have conducted 16 searches in Cluj, Arad, Olt, Vâlcea and Giurgiu counties on Thursday, based on two European search warrants issued by the French authorities.

The criminal group is suspected of grand theft, abetting and money laundering. The gang is accused that, during February 1, 2019-February 18, 2019, would have committed 57 thefts to the prejudice of France’s state railway company, a prejudice that mounts to about EUR 1 million.

The Romanian suspects would have stolen coolers from locomotives to dismantle them and sell them as scrap metal. Overall, 1,000 coolers were stolen.

Investigators seized RON 40,000, EUR 1,860, more counterfeit banknotes and three boat engines following searches.