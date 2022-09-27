Romanian was caught in the Netherlands with almost two tons of cocaine

A 27-year-old Romanian driver was detained in the Netherlands after he was caught transporting in his truck an enormous amount of cocaine of almost two tons, valued at over 190 million euros, according to NL Times.

Dutch police stopped the truck near Barendrecht on Saturday after receiving a tip that a shipment of drugs from Belgium was heading to the Netherlands, and got a big surprise when they opened the vehicle’s doors.

“When the officers opened the doors of the truck, hundreds of blocks of cocaine fell on the street,” announced the Prosecutor’s Office.

The driver, a 27-year-old Romanian who was driving a truck with Belgian license plates, was detained and will be questioned on Tuesday, and the judge may extend the period in which he can be detained by 14 days.

The drugs, which had a net weight of 1,822 kilograms and were worth more than 190 million euros, were destroyed, the prosecutor’s office also stated.