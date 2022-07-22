Rudel Obreja, released from prison to treat his cancer

The Ilfov court decided on Friday that the execution of the sentence for the former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation Rudel Obreja, who was sentenced in a final ruling in April to five years in prison in the Gala Bute case, can be interrupted for a period of three months. He argued that he has cancer with metastases and wants to be properly treated. The decision is not final though.

The court established that the former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation has several obligations during this period: he must not leave the country except under the conditions established by the court, contact the Police in order to be recorded, not possess weapons, presents to the hospital for treatment. If he violates one of these measures, then the suspension of the sentence will be revoked, the Ilfov Court also decided.

The decision can be challenged within three days of communication, and if it is not challenged, it will remain final.

At the end of last week, the former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation, Rudel Obreja, who is serving a prison sentence in the Gala Bute case, announced that he has cancer with metastases and that he wants to suspend the execution of the sentence in order to start medical procedures either in the country or abroad.

In this file, Gala Bute, a former Minister of Tourism, Elena Udrea, was sentenced to 6 years in prison and was incarcerated, after she had fled the country and she had been caught in Bulgaria, and extradited to Romania.

The former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation, Rudel Obreja, was sentenced to 5 years in prisonwhile Tudor Breazu (the administrator of the lands in Nana owned by Elena Udrea), received 3 years with execution.

The other defendants have suspended sentences: Ştefan Lungu (former counselor of Elena Udrea) – one year and six months suspended; Gheorghe Nastasia (former Secretary General of the Ministry of Development) – 4 years suspended; Ana Maria Topoliceanu (former director of the National Investment Company) – 3 years with suspension, Dragoş Marius Botoroagă (administrator of a company) – two years and six months with suspension.