Searches in Brașov, at the financier of Călin Georgescu’s campaign

Prosecutors and police officers are conducting three house searches in the city of Braşov on Saturday morning, targeting Bogdan Peşchir, the one who financed Călin Georgescu’s campaign on TikTok with one million euros, judicial sources told Agerpres.

According to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, investigations are being conducted in the case in terms of committing the crimes of voter corruption, money laundering, computer fraud and the crime provided for in art. 5 of OUG no. 31/2002 regarding the prohibition of organizations and symbols of a fascist, racist or xenophobic nature.

According to the documents presented by SRI to CSAT, Bogdan Peşchir used the “bogpr” account, through which he made donations on TikTok of over one million euros.

After becoming a subject of public debate, the involvement of “bogpr” in financing the promotion of Călin Georgescu on the platform was confirmed by TikTok representatives in the dialogue with the Romanian authorities on November 28, 2024, SRI shows.

TikTok representatives confirmed the identity of the user “bogpr” and mentioned that he made payments worth $381,000, between October 24 and November 24, 2024, to users of TikTok accounts involved in the promotion of Călin Georgescu, including after the end of the electoral campaign, SRI points out.

SRI shows that the financing of TikTok influencers was ensured through the FameUp platform (dedicated to the monetization of promotional activities in the online environment), on which the advertising opportunity was published, along with well-defined descriptions.

“One of the methods of attracting Romanian influencers to collaborate in promoting Călin Georgescu’s candidacy was contacting them by email by the company (…), of South African origin, which offered the sum of 1,000 euros for distributing a video clip made by them,” the SRI also claims.

Also, several searches are taking place on Saturday morning in the municipality of Bucharest and several counties in the country – Ilfov, Neamţ, Maramureş, Timiş and Sălaj – in files targeting crimes of promoting fascist, racist or xenophobic ideology, incitement to hatred or discrimination, failure to comply with the weapons and ammunition regime. The descents are related to the tribute ceremony of the legionary leader Corneliu Zelea Codreanu in the Tâncăbești forest.