Skeleton found in a park in Rome allegedly belongs to Romanian woman athlete

The remains found last Saturday in a Rome park could be that of a Romanian woman, Andreea Rabciuc, 28 years old, who disappeared on March 12, 2022 from the rural area of ​​Montecarotto, after arguing with her boyfriend.

The prosecutor’s office in Ancona contacted the judicial authorities in the Italian capital to correlate some evidence and to establish whether, indeed, the skeleton belongs to the Romanian woman who disappeared without a trace more than a year ago, after a violent argument had it with her boyfriend, reports Il Giornale. DNA tests will be carried out this week which will confirm or deny the suspicions of the investigators.

The body was discovered three days ago when a team of workers with an excavator was clearing the land in the area. The skeleton was inside a drainage ditch. The coroner who arrived at the scene said the remains belonged to a pregnant woman in her 30s who had died about a year ago. A necklace similar to the one Andreea was wearing was discovered on the skeleton.

Simone Gresti, the boyfriend of the Romanian woman, came under the authorities’ sights immediately after the young woman’s disappearance. He is currently accused of kidnapping and drug trafficking, being investigated in a state of freedom. Gresti has always denied that he hurt his girlfriend and that he had anything to do with her disappearance.

Andreea Rabciuc, shooting champion, disappeared on the morning of March 12, 2022 from Jesi, Ancona, after arguing with her boyfriend, at the end of a party attended by some friends. The party was organized in a cottage in a rural area. Simone Gresti admitted to the investigators that she had argued with Andreea, and she allegedly left at 7:00 a.m. to go for a walk. He said, however, that he had nothing to do with her disappearance and that it was the first time that Andreea left without telling anyone anything.

But the investigators were alarmed by a message that Andreea sent to her father, who lives in Spain, on the night of the disappearance, at 4.20 am. The young woman told him, “I’ve been in trouble.” He saw the message in the morning when he woke up, and when his daughter was already missing.